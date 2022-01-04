CATHLEEN “CATHIE” FLORENCE CLARK (NUNAN) passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021, in Hudson, Florida. Cathie was born in Huntington, W.Va., on June 1, 1949. She was the second of Doris and Dennis Nunan’s four children. A graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, Cathie maintained a lifelong commitment to her Catholic faith and Irish heritage.
Cathie was an accomplished swimmer. Fittingly, it was at the local community pool that she first met one handsome and charming Danny Clark. On November 7, 1970, the two would marry, establishing homes in both Baltimore, Md., and Jacksonville, Fla. Together, they raised two beautiful children, Sean Michael and Ashley Julia.
Cathie was an avid reader, a talented cook and baker, an excellent seamstress, and a crafter extraordinaire. She cherished her West Virginia roots, always cheering on the Thundering Herd. Together, she and Danny shared a passion for travel, especially cruising. She loved all things tropical and sunshine. A favorite pastime was “soaking up rays” in her pool while listening to Jimmy Buffet. She was a generous hostess, priding herself on a warm and welcoming home; ensuring that no one ever left hungry. Cathie was a devoted daughter and sister, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a genuine friend.
She was predeceased by both her parents and the love of her life (and soulmate) of more than 42 years, Danny. Cathie leaves behind her two children; four beloved granddaughters, Jordan, Bernice, Adeline and Kennedy; siblings, Nancy Walker (Bill), Mike Nunan (Lois), Dr. Patrick Nunan (Maggie); her beloved Aunt Peggy; countless cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
A Mass of Catholic faith will be held at noon on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 435 1st Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. In honor of Cathie, the family asks that everyone wear something green.
Arrangements are directed by Prevatt Funeral Home, 7709 State Road Rd, Hudson, FL 34667.
