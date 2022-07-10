Cathy Ann Nimmo

CATHY ANN McDANIEL NIMMO of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family after a long and hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. Her loyal dog Sadie and cat, Layla were by her side until the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Barbara McDaniel and the love of her life, Evans Harbour.
Cathy was simply and lovingly raised in Culloden, West Virginia, with her two brothers who survive her, Sam (Brenda) and Danny McDaniel (Ann). She loved spending time with her daughters, Heather Aliff and Jennifer Maxey (Rich) and most of all, her grandsons whom she adored, Mason, Cash and Miller who will miss her terribly. She also leaves behind several adoring nieces and nephews. Cathy was blessed with wonderful friends, too many to count. She cherished and nurtured her friendships both life-long and new.
She was gorgeous, radiant, and fabulous. She rarely left the house unless she was perfectly dressed and polished. She loved food, good wine, shopping, decorating, flowers, and appreciated anything beautiful. She had an eye for design and fashion and loved to help others with both. Cathy loved to learn and had she grown up in different circumstances would likely have been a doctor or psychologist. And what she learned, she wanted to teach whether or not her subjects were willing to learn. She was a self-sacrificing parent and grandparent and knew no limits when it came to helping her daughters and grandsons. When her kids were growing up, she was the "cool mom," the mom others could confide in as she did their hair and make up for the school dance.
She discovered the depth of her strength when she was faced with challenges both personal and medical. She proved she had determination, will, and fortitude none knew she possessed. She fought her battles mostly privately with grace and class. We never knew how tough she was until she battled cancer, won, and battled back again and again.
Cathy was the perfect combination of bougie and simple. She was both city and country and always up for a good time and laughed easily. This fierce friend, mother, and grandmother brought so much beauty into this world and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Special thanks to the staff at Carilion Gynecological Oncology who cared for her throughout her journey and to Good Samaritan Hospice for their endless and constant support at the journey's end.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.
