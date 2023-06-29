The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CECIL EUGENE WILKS, born on February 23, 1955, passed from this world to a better place in Heaven on June 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Cleta Stepp Wilks and his son, Jeremiah David Wilks. He left behind his wife of nearly 48 years, Faith Lyons Wilks, and their daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Michael Caldwell. He also left behind five grandchildren: Cadence and Evan Caldwell, Gatlin and Mason Wilks and their brother Rylan Vandyke, and daughter-in-law, Indi Miller Ramsey. Cecil was an active member of the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and cherished his church family. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Kenova United Methodist Church. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials donations may be made to the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

