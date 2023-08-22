Charels MacArthur Krepps

CHARLES MacARTHUR, "MAC," KREPPS, 81, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023. He was born on June 7, 1942, in Barboursville, W.Va., to the late Paul and Dorothy Krepps. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Edna Manning Krepps, and sisters Frances Wallen and Jesse Pullen. Charles is survived by a sister, Polly Marshall of Lima, Ohio; daughters Kelli Estep (Harry) of Barboursville, Katherine Osburn (Jason) of Proctorville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Jerry Manning (Monna Lou) of Hurricane: and two grandchildren, Brooke Welch (Nathan) of Huntington and Mason Estep of Barboursville, his partner Peggy Rutherford; two special nieces, Sheila Foster (Dwane) and Shana Montalvo (Ken) and several other great-nieces and nephews. Charles graduated from Milton High School and attended West Virginia State College. He was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, proudly serving his country aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Independence, CVA-62. Charles was an avid fly fisherman and taught hundreds of students in the area through "Beginning Fly Fishing" classes he developed. He was the recipient of Trout Unlimited Lifetime Achievement Award. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, with Rev. Jerry Losh officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane.
