CHARITY JO WORKMAN, 28, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died March 18 at Tug Valley ARH. Funeral service was held 1 p.m. March 24 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Workman Family Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.
