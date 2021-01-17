CHARLEE FRANCES EDWARDS DOBEY, 85, of Huntington, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born October 23, 1935, in Proctorville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Frances Epps Edwards. Charlee’s Christian experience began with her baptism at a revival in Ironton, Ohio, at a young age many years ago. She was a Homemaker, member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, an avid volunteer serving at the Cridlin Food Pantry at Trinity Episcopal Church, Lucy’s Attic, Life Bridge Ministries at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where she also sang in the choir. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clyde Dobey Jr. of Huntington; two children, Robyn Holman (Mike) of Huntington and Clyde Dobey III (Linda) of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Joan Cohen of College Park, Md.; two brothers, Charles Edwards of Charlotte, N.C., and Larry Edwards (Bobbie) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one granddaughter, Cara Joy; two nieces, Dionne Campbell and Bridget Edwards; two nephews, Marc Cohen and Brett Edwards; and a special niece, Vickie Madison. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Charlee’s funeral services will be streamed live on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
