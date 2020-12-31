CHARLENE JULIA LEWIS, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on a snowy Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born September 17, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Buford and Garnet Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. William (Bill) Lewis; two sisters, Rosalee Brown and Nancy Ward; and two brothers, Buford Jones and Davis Jones. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Charlene was involved in the WV Optometric Association Women’s Auxiliary, East Huntington Christmas Parade, Beverly Hills Women’s Club, Gay Capers, and was Office Manager for her husband’s optometric practice. She loved getting dressed up, going out for a nice dinner and a night of dancing with her husband, Bill, which they did up into their 70s. Charlene was a fantastic country cook. Her fried chicken, chili and vegetable soup will be missed greatly, along with her world-famous Chex mix. She was devoted to feeding the deer, raccoons, opossums and birds that came to her house daily. Charlene is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Glenn New of Huntington, W.Va.; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Debbie Lewis of Huntington, W.Va.; and a grandchild, Alyse Lewis of Huntington, which she was extremely proud and thrilled the day her only grandchild was born. She spent countless hours teaching Alyse about art, nature and life lessons in general. Special friends Linda James, who she loved like a daughter, and Connie Talbert and the staff at Happy Hair Boutique. Charlene will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and her personal physician and family friend Dr. Janet Wallace for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. There will be a graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
