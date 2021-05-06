CHARLENE SOWARDS CARDEA, of Hurricane, W.Va., was born July 16, 1936, in Lincoln County. She was a resident of Hamlin, W.Va., for most of her life. She has resided on Kelly’s Creek Road for the last 20 years. She was the daughter of the late Vernon Smith and Amber White Smith and was also preceded in death by her husband, Dan Cardea, two brothers, Danford Smith and Billy Joe Smith, and grandson, Michael Hooser. She is survived by her children, Teresa (John) White, Kay (Gary) Hooser and David (Ann) Sowards; grandchildren, John (Michele) White, Darin (Mendy) White, Gary Dale Hooser, Matthew (Heather) Sowards, Jacob (Courtney) Sowards; great-grandchildren, Josh White, Chelsea (Justin) Boyle, Ashley White, AJ White; six great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Smith, Carroline Fudge and Brenda Serey. She will be remembered by her Saturday morning breakfasts and all-around good cooking. I am sure if you were lucky enough to meet her, you would never forget her. She was everyone’s Nanny. We were all so very fortunate to have this beautiful and wonderful lady in our lives. Funeral service will be noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with John White officiating. Interment will follow at Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

