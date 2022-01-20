CHARLES A. “TONY” HOWERTON, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., took his first deep heavenly breath on January 18, 2022, after a long battle with COPD. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orin and Mary Adkins Howerton; and a sister, Ruth Howerton Kilgore. Tony is survived by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Rita Blatt Howerton; five children, Cindy (Rodney) Wilkinson of Milton, Chuck (Mary) Howerton of Barboursville, Judy (Tom) Bowen of Rock Creek, Ohio, Lisa (Tim) Thompson of Huntington, David (Becky) Howerton of Allen, Texas; nine grandchildren, Maggie (Thomas) Wilkinson Martin, Danielle (Jacob) Wilkinson Walton, Brooke Howerton, Sara Bowen, Celia Bowen, Mitchell Thompson, Kanye McCarty, Billy McCarty and Kiersten McCarty; and one great-grandson, Wesley Walton. He is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Harry) Howerton Diamond. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Master Mason. Tony worked many years at The Herald-Dispatch as a pressman. He retired from CSX Locomotive Shop in Huntington as a machinist and pipefitter. Tony loved working outdoors and watching NASCAR. After retirement he studied to become a Master Gardener and enjoyed working on his mini-farm. Most recently his greatest joy came from watching his grandchildren and great-grandson grow. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Yingling for his loving care of Tony. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted by Fr. Thomas at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
