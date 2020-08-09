Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLES ALLEN MELROSE, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born January 3, 1948, in Huntington, a son of the late Winston and Betty Jo Melrose. Also preceding him in death was his paternal grandmother, Lucille Melrose; one brother, Robert “Bobby” Melrose; and one daughter, Sherri Melrose. Charles was a member of Huntington East High School Class of 1965, a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, and retired from Special Metals. Survivors include his soulmate, Deborah Ann Melrose of Huntington; daughter Sarah Roush and her children Lily and Zoey Roush, all of Winfield, W.Va.; sister-in-law Rainy Melrose and a special nephew, Chris Melrose, both of Lexington, Ky. Charles selflessly donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University for the advancement of science and research. Due to current social guidelines, no services will be held at this time.

