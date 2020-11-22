CHARLES ALLEN MELROSE, 72, of Huntington, died Aug. 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Military honors will be at noon Nov. 27 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family.
