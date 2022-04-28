CHARLES B. SKEENS, 78 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was born July 5, 1943, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Roscoe and Ruby Skeens. Also preceding him in death were six brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Randy, Doug, Kenneth and Faron Skeens; one sister, Jean Boudon; his first wife, Cookie Skeens; and his beloved son, Michael Skeens. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War, and a Kentucky Colonel. Charles leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Estelle Skeens; two daughters, Tonya Skeens of Huntington and Jessica Skeens of Wayne; three grandsons who were his pride and joy, Tanner Napier of Huntington, Evan Morgan and Kaden Adkins, both of Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Services will be 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 93. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later time. The family would like to acknowledge the care and compassion provided by the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
