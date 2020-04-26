CHARLES BENNETT MALCOLM, 86, resided in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Winston-Salem, N.C. He died peacefully of natural causes on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was at home with family by his side. Ben “Benny” was a great family man and a loving father. He married his childhood sweetheart, Marlene, in 1955. He is survived by Marlene McConkey Malcolm; two children, Marla Malcolm King and Michele Malcolm Hutchens; three grandchildren, Jilian King Podgurski, Patton Hutchens and Elizabeth Hutchens; two great-grandchildren, Blair and Austin Podgurski; a son-in-love, Jimmy Hutchens; grandson-in-love, Ethan Podgurski; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a sister, Tudie Malcolm Wallace. Retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after many years and at various times had affiliations and memberships with St. Joseph, Pittsburgh Pirates organization, NASCAR, Korean Veterans Chapter No. 189, Halifax River Yacht Club, Daytona Beach Sail & Power Squadron, Daytona Beach Boat Club and Inland Sea Marina. His family and friends will always remember him as a man with a large presence, both in stature and personality. He was a very deeply caring, loyal, protective, gregarious, fun-loving, bighearted person that often said he lived a charmed life. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Share a memory with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.

