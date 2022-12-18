CHARLES BERNARD LEGG, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He was born May 30, 1954 in Lebanon, Pa., a son of the late Bernard and Lois Helen Lucas Legg. He was retired from Service Pump and Supply in Huntington, a member of the Kanawha Rock and Gem Club. He was active in the cub scouts and a member of the Spirit of Faith Church in Kenova. He is survived by his wife, Doris Williams Legg; daughter, Christina Chinn; sisters: Margie Whitley, Sadie Woods, Frankie McGuire, and Rachael Bias; brothers: Earl Legg, Bobby Legg, George Barnette and Jeff Robinson; and five grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

