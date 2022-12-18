CHARLES BERNARD LEGG, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He was born May 30, 1954 in Lebanon, Pa., a son of the late Bernard and Lois Helen Lucas Legg. He was retired from Service Pump and Supply in Huntington, a member of the Kanawha Rock and Gem Club. He was active in the cub scouts and a member of the Spirit of Faith Church in Kenova. He is survived by his wife, Doris Williams Legg; daughter, Christina Chinn; sisters: Margie Whitley, Sadie Woods, Frankie McGuire, and Rachael Bias; brothers: Earl Legg, Bobby Legg, George Barnette and Jeff Robinson; and five grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New steakhouse opens in downtown Huntington
- Virgie Annette Dalton Bailey
- Three indicted after leaving concealed body at hospital
- Hal Greer corridor project to get underway early next year
- Molly Ann Birt McClennen
- Celebration special for Highlanders' Adkins
- Friday night obituary update
- Crane flip leads to closure on Interstate 64
- Huntington sets $15 minimum wage via union contracts
- Lee says Huntington's Jackson worthy of DB award
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Cheer Competition
- Photos: City of Huntington celebrates HHS football victory
- Photos: Huntington vs. Parkersburg, boys basketball
- Photos: Christmas Business After Hours
- Photos: 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
- Photos: People speak about sewer upgrades at Huntington City Council meeting
- Photos: FOP Children's Christmas Party
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Winter Commencement
- Photos: Girl's basketball, Spring Valley vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Marshall football prepares for Myrtle Beach Bowl