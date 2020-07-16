CHARLES BOYD STAPLETON JR., 58, of Huntington, died July 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain Health Network announces hospital layoffs amid COVID-19 losses
- One dead in Huntington crash
- Teen entrepreneur opening new dance studio in Chesapeake
- Justice warns of possible bar, restaurant closures as COVID-19 cases spike
- Letter to the editor: Is it time to change the name of Marshall University?
- Marshall QB Isaiah Green enters NCAA transfer portal
- Lawrence schools to decide return plans next week
- Top WV health officials sound the alarm on COVID-19 spread
- With COVID-19 numbers climbing, Justice closes bars, rolls back reopenings
- Body found in Catlettsburg ID’d as Huntington man
Images
Collections
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Disc golfers celebrate following 2020 Ashland Open
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Business Bureau conducts free e-cycle downtown
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Fireworks Display at Christ Temple Church
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season