CHARLES BRENT ZIMMERMAN “CB” passed away on July 27, 2020, in Vilonia, Arkansas, at the age of 50. CB was born on March 27, 1970, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Operation Desert Storm. He graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1988. He graduated from Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He worked at VA Hospital as an ICU Registered Nurse. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mary Zimmerman of Kenova, West Virginia; two sons, Baron Zimmerman of Vilonia and Garrett Zimmerman of Furlow, Arkansas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Sheldon Zimmerman. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Vilonia Funeral Home, 1134 Main Street, Vilonia. Burial will follow in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home. Sign the online guestbook at www.viloniafuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman jailed after pinning pedestrian with vehicle
- Restaurants report angry encounters with ‘anti-maskers’
- Huntington named ‘Nicest Place in West Virginia’ by Reader’s Digest
- New trial date set in false mall kidnapping case
- Pumpkin House tradition won’t end, owner says, but display was ‘too risky’ because of virus
- ‘We Back Blue’ holds peaceful march through downtown Huntington
- Teen could face charges after deadly crash in Huntington on Wednesday
- Former Marshall RB Delvin Weems dead at 23
- Lawsuit filed against leaders of local Facebook groups alleging defamation, missing fundraiser money
- Investigation underway after man dies at Barboursville jail
Images
Collections
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: We Back Blue rally
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion
- Photos: Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.