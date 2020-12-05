CHARLES BUDDY CLARK, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 21, 1933, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Melburn Clark and the late Edna Kilgore Clark Mayo. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bob Hale. Burial will follow in Golden Adkins Family Cemetery, Harts, West Virginia. Charles was retired from the National Mattress Company and Imperial Bedding; he was also a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He had a love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Chevrolets. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Tressie Adkins Clark, and two step-sons, Estel Clark and James Spurlock. Survivors include his loving wife Audrey Adkins Clark; one daughter, Brenda Carter and husband Kenny; one step-son, Tonie Spurlock and his wife Virena; and one step-daughter, Patricia Beever and son-in-law Nick. Two brothers survive as well, James Mayo and Freddie Mayo. The family also wants to say a special thanks to his niece Kathy Akers and his special granddaughter Shawnia Larsen for their love and support. Friends may call from noon until service time at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Military Rites will be performed by American Legion Post 93 of Kenova.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.