CHARLES BURTON PARVIS, 97, of Salt Rock died April 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

