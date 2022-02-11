CHARLES C. “PAT” WELLS JR., 82, passed away February 8, 2022. He was born March 15, 1939, a son of the late Charles and Juanita Peyton Wells. Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Wells; a son, Joseph Wells; a brother, Jack Wells; and a sister, Bonnie Riddle. He is survived by a son, Stephen A. (Leslie) Wells; a daughter, Patty (Gary) Friley; grandchildren, Mallory (Jeremy) Watts, Anthony (Nicole) Wells, Maria (Caleb) Heck, Steven Friley, Zachary Wells, Chris Wells, Kerri (Cory) Castle, Courtney Spaulding, Clayton (Jessie) Crabtree; great-grandchildren, Fiona, Emmy and Rhett Watts, Claire Heck, Josiah Castle and Chloe Crabtree; a sister-in-law, Sally Wells; and nieces, Jennifer Browning, Sherry Boling, Wendy Griffith and Tonya Zimmerman. Pat graduated from Ceredo Kenova High School. His claim was, “The Class of 1957 was the best group to ever graduate from C-K.” He loved his classmates. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad with over 30 years of service. He was a US Army veteran and volunteered for many years as a driver at the VA Hospital. He was a member of American Legion Post 93, Kenova, whose military honor guard will perform graveside rites. Pat was a simple, goodhearted man. He enjoyed driving his red truck around town. Pat loved being a resident of Ceredo and proudly wore his Ceredo ball cap. He spent his days tending to his garden, feeding his squirrels from his hand and watching Marshall football. The family would like to thank the staff at Grayson Assisted Living for their care and compassion over the last several months. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Rev. Scott Byard officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

