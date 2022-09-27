CHARLES DAVID "CHARLIE" EDMONDS, 59, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away September 25, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born July 21, 1963, a son of Nancy Edmonds of Milton and the late Richard Paul Edmonds. He worked at Conveyor Manufacturing and Supply Inc. for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife Laura Jean Edmonds; two children, Bradley Allen Edmonds and Britany Jean Edmonds; one grandson, Levi Hunter Edmonds; one brother, Bobby Scott Edmonds; one sister, Lisa Darlene Beckett; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
