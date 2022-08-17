CHARLES E. AKERS of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Charles was born December 8, 1942, a son of the late Delbert and Ida Pratt Akers.
Charles retired from Marathon Petroleum. He was a member of Ceredo United Methodist Church. His family was very important to him especially his beloved wife, his much-loved son and daughter and the lights of his life his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Viers, a brother, Delbert Jr. and two sisters, Evelyn and Barb.
Charles is survived by his wife, Yvonne Byard Akers; daughter Kimberly Dawn (Troy) Blankenship; son Charles E. "Chuck" (Melanie) Akers II; grandsons Justin (Keisha) Viers, Daniel (Elizabeth) Viers, and Tanner Akers; granddaughter Anna Akers; two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; a brother, Tee Akers; sisters Betty Staal and Linda Fouch. Charles has left behind many good friends and all his telephone buddies.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Byard and Pastor Tom Baisden officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
