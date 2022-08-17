Charles E. Akers
CHARLES E. AKERS of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Charles was born December 8, 1942, a son of the late Delbert and Ida Pratt Akers.

Charles retired from Marathon Petroleum. He was a member of Ceredo United Methodist Church. His family was very important to him especially his beloved wife, his much-loved son and daughter and the lights of his life his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Viers, a brother, Delbert Jr. and two sisters, Evelyn and Barb.

