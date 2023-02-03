CHARLES E. BRYANT SR., 75 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on January 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Logan, W.Va., to parents, Oscar and Ethel Tucker Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Gue Bryant; and his brothers George Bryant, James Bryant, Donnie Bryant, Hasel Bryant and his sisters Betty Blankenship and Shirley Murasky. Survivors include his children and family, his daughter Vonda (Cecil) Rodgers, a son, Charles E. Bryant, Jr., three grandchildren, Andrea (Seth) Rice, James Kreglo and Charles "Trey" Bryant III; great-granddaughter Paislee Marie Rice; sisters Daisy (Bruce) Alacar, Bonnie (Enrique) Quichocho and his brothers Douglas Bryant and Roger Bryant. A memorial service will be held for Charles at 3 p.m. February 4, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel with a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

