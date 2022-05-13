Charles Edward Blankenship

CHARLES EDWARD BLANKENSHIP, "Big Ed" 51 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Garrett Hale officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. He was born November 25, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., a loving son of Carolyn Sue Ashworth Blankenship of Wayne, W.Va., and the late Carl Edward Blankenship. Also preceding him in death were his grandparents Fisher and Mabel Tooley Blankenship, Charles Claude Ashworth and Imo Rosalie Graham Ashworth. Additional survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Blankenship of Wayne, W.Va., and Emily Sue Blankenship (Nathan Marshall) of Wayne, W.Va.; one sister, Carla Sue Blankenship Johnson (William) of Moneta, Va.; special friends Raymond Abbott (Jessica), Colton Abbott, John and Debbie Rice, Michael Stephens along with many special neighbors and friends too numerous to mention. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

