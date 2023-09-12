The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLES EDWARD HOLLEY, 80, of Ona, W.Va., passed away September 10, 2023. He was born December 21, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Virgil Alvin Holley and Ada Gillispie Holley. He was also preceded in death by his sisters and brother. He is survived by one daughter, Katheryn Carrico; one son, Brian Holley (Kathy); three grandchildren, Jared Holley (Emily), Brian Charles Holley (Anna), and Katelyn Carrico; one great-grandson, Brayden Holley. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington, by Pastor Tracy Call. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

