CHARLES "CHARLIE" EDWARD MYERS, 71 of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 9, 1951, in Cabell County, W.Va. He was retired from Special Metals. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Verna Nicely Myers of Glenwood, W.Va.; two children, Billy (Joanie) Myers and Melinda Adkins; grandchildren Ashley Myers, Maria Myers, William Myers, Sierra Myers, Devin Blake, Dakota Blake and a host of family and friends. At his request, there will be no services conducted. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

