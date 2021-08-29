CHARLES FRANKLIN “FRANK” BLAKE, 79, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 2, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Nancy Margaret McKinney Blake. He was a retired crane operator from Special Metals. Frank was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy, and was a former member of the American Legion Post 93. He enjoyed bowling, the Cincinnati Reds and the Marshall Thundering Herd. Survivors include his beloved wife, Beth Campioni Blake; sons, Collis R. Blake (Shanna) and Jon Campioni (Tara); two brothers, Jim and Bill Blake; two sisters, Charlene Thompson and Anna Mae Butcher; and two granddaughters, Hannah and Emily Campioni. Private services will be held at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you