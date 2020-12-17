CHARLES FRANKLIN “SKIP” CYRUS, 83, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his residence. A private funeral service will be held. He was born September 1, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Charles Lockwood and Ruth Billups Cyrus. He graduated from WVU with a dual degree in Agriculture, and he was a longtime member and Deacon at Cyrus Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Dottie Mae Cyrus; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Michael Rowe; and son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kellie Cyrus; grandchildren, Sarah and Sebastian Morris, Harrison and Kathleen Cyrus and Lensie Cyrus; and a sister, Sally Dutey. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

