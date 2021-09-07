CHARLES GARNET “BEBO” ADKINS, 78, of Kenova, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center on Pollard, Ashland, Ky. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova, by his brother, Pastor Emmett Adkins. Charles was born April 3, 1943, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Otha and Annanell Ferguson Adkins. He was a retired electrician, having worked for Ensign Electric and a member of First Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Kenova. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Christi Lynn Baisden; one sister, Patricia Dale Workman; and one sister-in-law, Genna Adkins. Surviving him are his wife, Sue Bell Adkins; one son, Tim (Julie) Adkins of Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Brianna (Jerrod) Robertson, Bailey (Brandon) Funkhouser, Brian “Bub” Arnoldt and his fiancee Emily, Grant Adkins and Luke Adkins; four great-grandchildren, Layla Funkhouser, Olivia Funkhouser, Mia Funkhouser, Brooklyn Robertson; two brothers, Ray (Gina) Adkins, Emmett Adkins; and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

