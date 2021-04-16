CHARLES GERARD NASH, 93, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born in Barboursville, West Virginia, on January 31, 1928, the son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Roberta Dillon Nash. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Korea and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a retired furnace operator with Huntington Alloys. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Nash; grandson, Jason Andrew Nash; sisters, Freda Benson, Lorene Sizemore, Janice Mills, Catherine Morgan; and brothers, Tom Nash and Gary Nash. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Myra Blankenship Nash of Huntington, W.Va.; children, Charles Greg Nash of Export, Pa., D. Bruce Nash (Deborah) of Charlotte, N.C., Teresa Jones (Jeffrey) of Proctorville, Ohio, and Carol Butler (Joe) of Higbee, Mo.; grandchildren, Justin Nash, Lindsay Scott, Jessica Wiley, Chase Jones, Halle Jones and Cara Martin; great-grandchildren, Lexie Wiley, Judah Scott, Hudson Scott, Ivy Scott and Magnolia Scott; sister, Dedee Horne; and brother, Jude Nash. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Thomas Jeffrey officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, West Virginia, with military honors being conducted by the West Virginia Honor Guard and Kenova American Legion Post 93. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Those in attendance are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be livestreamed on Henson & Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook page and YouTube channel Saturday. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

