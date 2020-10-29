CHARLES I. “CHALKY” SHELTON, 88, died on Oct. 27, 2020, after a long illness, in Huntington, W.Va. Chalky was born on April 7, 1932, to the late Robert Lee Shelton and Ida Beatrice Craig Shelton in Goody, Ky. He was a graduate of Williamson High School. Afterward, Chalky attended and graduated from the College of Pharmacy at West Virginia University and was a member of the Student Legislature and Sphinx, as well as the Men’s Senior Honorary. Chalky went on to graduate from the College of Dental Surgery at the University of Maryland. He was a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, member of the American Dental Society, West Virginia Dental Society and past president of the Huntington Dental Society. Chalky served on the Huntington YMCA Board of Directors and was campaign chairman of the 1973 membership drive. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (Captain Eliphaz Shelton), member of the Guyan Golf and Country Club and Elks as well as the Wednesday Club at McDonald’s. In addition to his parents, Chalky was predeceased by wives, Sandra Williams Shelton and Betty Maynard, and brothers, William R. Shelton, Donald L. Shelton and Robert G. Shelton. He is survived by sons, Dr. Charles I. Shelton (Amy) of Lexington, Ky., Craig H. Shelton of Charleston, W.Va., and Joel A. Shelton, Ph.D., (Mayuko) of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Dr. Charles Clay Shelton, Bryce Williams Shelton, Erin Claire Shelton, Andrew Craig Shelton, Leah Shelton and Dean Shelton; great-grandchild, Scarlett Grace Holder. He is also survived by his dear companion, Jolene Osborn of Huntington. Chalky was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the Fellowship class of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Chalky practiced dentistry in Huntington for 40 years. He was a true dedicated professional. He cared for thousands of patients over the years, and they came from all over to see him. He would often give out toothbrushes to members of the town, going as far as giving them out on the “Mr. Cartoon Show” and giving them out on Halloween, and was often seen with one in his front shirt pocket. Growing up in the southern coalfields, and his father working for the N&W Railroad, Chalky learned the value of education and instilled this in his family. For that, they are forever thankful. Chalky’s family would like to thank all the people that visited, texted and called him over the past several months of his life, including all of the staff at The Woodlands Retirement Community, especially the medical staff in the Health Care Unit, and members from Hospice of Huntington. The family would like to request that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Heart Association. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a graveside service will be held, following guidelines, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mountain View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 119 N. Memory View Lane, Huddy, Ky. An online guestbook will also be available on the website of Weaver Mortuary, located in Williamson, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joe Manchin: Precedent demands Senate wait on Barrett confirmation vote
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- Marshall's walk-off field goal lifts Fairland over Buckeyes
- 3 Cabell County residents among state’s new COVID-19 deaths
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- Community rallies to help newborn, family in wake of COVID-19 death
- Potential sale of ACF parking lot being negotiated
- Plans for new senior center in Lawrence County up for approval
- SHARON RENEE LONG CARROLL
- Late Young Thundering Herd QB honored with renaming of city block
Images
Collections
- Photos: Mr. and Miss Marshall reveal ceremony
- Photos: Rocco's Spaghetti Dinner Drive-Thru in Ceredo
- Photos: Marshall defeats FAU, 20-9
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, football
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championships
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House gives out pumpkins to locals
- Photos: Honorary Reggie Oliver Square unveiling ceremony
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, girls soccer
- Photos: MU PAWS therapy dogs conduct costume parade
- Photos: Football, Huntington High School vs. South Charleston