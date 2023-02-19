CHARLES IRWIN CARROLL JR., 77, of Huntington, passed away February 17, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He was born March 5, 1945 in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Irwin "C.I." and Bertha "Bert" Clarice Bias Carroll. He was a truck driver for several years for Carroll Trucking, a former Deputy Sheriff for Cabell County, taught scuba diving for 36 years. He was also owner of and operated Huntington Sport and Commercial Diving Center, was a school bus driver for ten years, a fire arms and flight instructor and flew Hot Air Balloons for a little while, and also rode motorcycles and loved adventure. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Ann Carroll. He is survived by his wife, Delores Ann Roy Carroll; one son, Charles "C.T." Carroll (Tonia) of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Nicole Johnson (Jamie), Carmen Carroll, and Tiona Carroll; one great-grandchild, Ashland Carroll; one niece, Amy McCallister; and one nephew, Bob Carroll. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
