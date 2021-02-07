CHARLES LEE COWAN, 81, of Hurricane, W.Va., entered Heaven’s Gates on February 5, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1939, in Hurricane, W.Va., to the late Harry Cline and Selma Francis Hodges Cowan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby and Normal Taylor and Doris Taylor; brother, Billy Cowan; and sisters-in-law, Linda Cowan and Sue Cowan. Left to cherish his memory is his only wife of 49 years, Betty E. Black Cowan; children, Connie, J.R., Belinda, Eddie and Terri Sue; sisters, Linda and Lon Holley, Judy and Denville Meadows; brothers, Gary Otis, Jerry and Peggy, and Gene Cowan; several nieces and nephews; as well as his extended family, Ted, Darrell, Bruce, Darrin, Dwayne, Linda, Wanda, Lois and Faye. Charles was a member of Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Milton, a retired mechanic with 30 years of service at Courts Motors, and most recently for the past 11 years working with Halstead Janitorial Services. There will be a service at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to handle the Cowan family’s arrangements.
