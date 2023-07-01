The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLES M. OSHEL, 92, of Huntington, husband of Virgie R. Oshel, died June 28. He was a former teacher and band director at C-K High School. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. July 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or the church of your choice. www.rollinsfh.com.

