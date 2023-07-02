CHARLES McNEILL OSHEL, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Virgie R. Oshel, died at home on June 28, 2023. He was born July 28, 1930, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Waggoner and Reba Elizabeth Oshel. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Eleanor Boyd of Columbus, Ohio; stepdaughter Delana M. (Randall) Keefer and grandson, Benjamin Scott Keefer of New Albany, Ohio. He was a member of Hickory Chapel United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and graduated from Marshall University (College). He served in the United States Army, principal service was 440th Army Band, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was teacher/band director of Ceredo-Kenova High School 1952-1977. He was a 50-year member of Buena Vista Masonic Lodge, AF&AM, a life member of the National Rifle Association, life member Huntington Rifle & Pistol Association. He was conductor / arranger for the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, a member of the Kenova Hall of Fame, honored as Ceredo Volunteer of the Year, Member of American Legion Post 93 Kenova. He was inducted in 2016 to the WV Director Hall of Fame. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Dishman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. A committal service will be held at 3:30 p.m., at Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant. Pallbearers will be Charles Clarkson, Dusty Mills, Mark Dishman, Jonathan Steele, Floyd Watts and J.D. Steele. There will be no procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charles Oshel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101 or to the church of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
