CHARLES MICHAEL "Mike" HOLMAN, 68 of Huntington, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born July 31, 1952, in Martin, Ky., the son of the late Charles Holman and Losie Branham Holman King. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Charlee Frances Edwards Dobey. Mike was a retired Senior Safety Engineer at AK Steel. He was a devout Christian and member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Board and worked with the Life Bridge Ministries Food Pantry. He was a 1971 Logan High School graduate, a 1976 graduate of Marshall University with a degree in Physical Education and later received his Master's Degree in Occupational Health and Safety. He was an avid sports fan and loved Cincinnati Reds Baseball, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Marshall University Football, where he was a 1971 Young Thundering Herd Football Defensive End. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Robyn Dobey Holman of Huntington; sister, Stephanie Holman of Huntington; brothers, Rufus (Jackie) Holman of Columbia, S.C., and Ricardo "Ricky" (Odessa) Lewis of Charleston, W.Va.; his father-in-law, Clyde Dobey Jr. of Huntington; brother-in-law, Clyde Dobey III (Linda) of Columbus, Ohio; five nieces, Tatayla France, Courtney Jones, Stephanie Campbell, Tamika Holman and Cara Dobey; one nephew and god-son, Rufas Justin "RJ" Holman; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Thursday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
