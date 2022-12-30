Charles Michael Jr. Petro
CHARLES MICHAEL PETRO JR., 47, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born August 31, 1975, in South Charleston, W.Va., a son of Charles Petro Sr. and the late Beth Cunningham Petro. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Michael and Edith Petro and his maternal grandparents, Sanford and Charlotte Cunningham. He is survived by his father, Charles Michael Petro Sr. (Brenda); by his wife, Lorena Chester Petro; one son, Charles Michael Petro III; one brother, David Petro (Carolyn); one sister, Angel Nelson; uncle and aunt Fred and Karen Means; brother-in-law Robert and Peggy Chester; mother-in-law Charlette Chester and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at Greenbottom Baptist Church, Lesage, with Pastor David Blake and Pastor Larry Yost officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

