CHARLES O. WATTS, 84, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born March 12, 1936, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Norman and Opal Yeager Watts. He is also preceded in death by his brother, David Watts; sister, Ann Watts Brooks; daughters, Brenda Kay Watts and Deborah Lynn Watts; and daughter-in-law, Kelli R. Watts. Charles graduated from Huntington East High School in 1953 and was a retired electrician for INCO Alloys. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faye Watts; son, Charles O. Watts Jr.; granddaughter, Niki Rice; grandson and his wife, Charles David Watts and Julia A. Watts; and great-grandson, Andrew W. Christopher. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jerry Matt. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com

