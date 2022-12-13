Charles Obert Flowers

CHARLES "CHARLIE" OBERT FLOWERS, 69 of Milton/Ona area, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022. He was born August 15, 1953, a son of Louise Collins Flowers and the late Homer Charles Flowers. He was a graduate of Milton High School, class of 1973 and was retired from Supervalu after many years of service. Charlie had strong ties with family and a love for laughter. He was loved very much and will truly be missed by so many. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters and brothers, Mary Spencer (Larry), Ronald Flowers, Tammy Vance (Joe), and Teddy Flowers; nieces and nephews: special niece Kari Courts (David), Brandi Benedict (Brad), Tia Flowers, Keisha Flowers, Brandon Vance (Beth), Chris Vance, and Alison Vance; great-nieces and great-nephews: Maci Courts, Brody Courts (little buddy), Brayden Benedict, Bryson Benedict, Cory Spurlock, Hayden Jeffers, Hunter Jeffers, Preslei Jeffers, Journei Jeffers, Bailey Vance, Nolan Vance, and Annie Mae Vance, and special friend Bette Thomas. Graveside services will be at 12 noon Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the mausoleum. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Cabell Health Care Center for their care and support. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
