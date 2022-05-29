Charles Patrick Houdyschell Jr.
CHARLES PATRICK "CHARLIE" HOUDYSCHELL JR., 56, of Ona, W.Va., died May 24, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va., after a long battle with depression. He was born Dec. 9, 1965, in Huntington, the son of Charles and Mary Houdyschell. He was an attorney for more than 30 years, practicing primarily in the Parkersburg, W.Va., Charleston, W.Va., and Huntington, W.Va., areas. He worked for the W.Va. Division of Highways. He previously worked for the W.Va. Attorney General's Office representing the W.Va. Division of Corrections and representing the W.Va. Higher Education Policy Commission; as well as the Wood County (W.Va.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He was a member of the West Virginia State Bar. He graduated from Marshall University in 1988 and from West Virginia University College of Law in 1991. He was a member of the Shabbat Bible Study Fellowship in Ona. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary F. Houdyschell. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Jendonnae Lycan Houdyschell of Ona; father, Charles P. Houdyschell and his wife, Sherrie, of Huntington; brothers: Timothy (Gearldean) Houdyschell of South Point, Ohio, Jonathan Houdyschell of Orlando, Fla., David (Amanda) Houdyschell of Huntsville, Ala., and Kenneth Houdyschell of Ironton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews, including Jacob, Caleb and Lydia Houdyschell, all of Kenova, W.Va., who were particularly close to him. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

