CHARLES R. BLAKE, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 28, 1946, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Charles and Arletta Blake. He was a 1965 graduate of Huntington High School. Randy was a machinist by trade and began his career at McCorkle Machine and Engineering, worked for Sturm Industries Inc., for 37 years, then retired as a salesman from McCorkle Machine and Engineering in 2017. He attended Grace Gospel Church for more than 60 years. He was a lifetime fan of Marshall University sports and Cincinnati Reds baseball. He also loved coaching Little League baseball at League One, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, boating, and fishing at Beech Fork Lake. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Barry Glenn Blake and Jerry Edward Blake, and one sister, Harriet (Pug) Lemneck. He is survived by Suzanne Blake, his wife of 56 years; a daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and David Pratt of Ona, W.Va., a son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Kerry Blake of Huntington, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Glenn Spencer of Huntington, W.Va., and sister Sherry Lynn Hatfield of Milton, W.Va.; grandchildren Blake Pratt, Hunter Pratt, Chase Pratt, Maddy Pratt, Cali Casto (Richard), Abbi Blake, many nieces and nephews, friends, and last but not least, his Gabby. The family would like to thank Dr. Gerrit Kimmey, Dr. Michael Collins, the nurses at HIMG Oncology and the HIMG dialysis nurses. Funeral services will be Friday, September 23 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, W.Va.
