CHARLES R. WAGNER, age 85, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on June 21, 1936, to the late Major and Evelyn Sprecher Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Wagner. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Wagner; daughters Shannon (James) Terpenning and Sarah Wagner; grandchildren Josselyn, Justin, Jacob and Joshua Terpenning; nieces and nephews Debbie (Fred) Fillinger, Greg Wagner, Christine Hodgson, Eric (Dee) Hodgson, Andrea (Etienne) Gagne and Nick Beardslee; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was a proud graduate of Marshall University where he received both his BA and MA. Charles taught for over 30 years at North Huron Schools. He was an active member of the Lions Club and church leadership. Charles was an avid reader, loved travelling and hosted 10 exchange students over the years. He was a good athlete despite his disability and enjoyed watching college sports. Charles had a passion for singing and was an active member of the Community Choir. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Charles will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
