CHARLES RALPH HAZELETT SR., 84, of Huntington, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Grayson Caring Hands, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Jim Morgan. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born November 29, 1936, in Huntington, a son of the late Seward Noble and Nellie Evelyn Jones Hazelett. He was a veteran of the US Army and a retired Insurance Investigator with Equifax. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn Hill Hazelett. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Hazelett Jr. and Angela; a daughter and son-in-law, Christine Blackburn and Brian; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Virgil Hazelett and Ron Hazelett; and a sister, Rebecca Killinger. Friends may call from noon until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
