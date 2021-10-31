CHARLES RALPH HAZELETT SR., 84, of Huntington, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Grayson Caring Hands, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Jim Morgan. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born November 29, 1936, in Huntington, a son of the late Seward Noble and Nellie Evelyn Jones Hazelett. He was a veteran of the US Army and a retired Insurance Investigator with Equifax. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn Hill Hazelett. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Hazelett Jr. and Angela; a daughter and son-in-law, Christine Blackburn and Brian; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Virgil Hazelett and Ron Hazelett; and a sister, Rebecca Killinger. Friends may call from noon until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you