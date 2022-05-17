CHARLES RAY BOLING, 72, of Lavalette, W.Va., died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence. Charles was born April 6, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Rufus Boling Jr. and Ada Sifford Boling. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during Vietnam. He was also preceded in death by his wife Brenda Sue Boling, one sister, Nancy, a half-sister, Sheila and one brother, Billy. He was a member of the Monday night group at the Vet Center. Survivors include three daughters, Angela, Stacy and Jessica, three sons, Michael, Jason and Douglas; one sister, Sandi, two brothers, Louie and Bobby; 12 grandchildren, Elyssa Edmunds Burch, Colton and Cameron Edmunds, Joshua and Summer Boling, Audrey and Abigail Mullins and Jack and Issabella Barrenechea, Bryce Boling, Braylon Thacker and Claire Boling. The family would like to thank Dr. Galena Salem for all her care. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

