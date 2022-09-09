CHARLES RICHARD GOHEEN, 85 of Huntington, husband of Nicolette Archer Goheen, died Sept. 1 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. He retired from INCO. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. At the request of the family, those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Memorial donations to be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, 935 3rd Avenue Suite 340, Huntington, WV 25701. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

