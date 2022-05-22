Charles Robert Fugate

Charles Fugate

 SYSTEM

CHARLES ROBERT FUGATE, "Chick" as friends and co-workers referred to him and "Todd" as family nicknamed him, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 22, 2022. He was 84-years-old. Charles was born May 31, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Carroll and Edna Mead Fugate Sr., both of Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by one brother, Corky (Carroll) Fugate Jr. and two sisters, Virginia Riggs and Patricia Cremeans. He leaves behind one sister, Mary Anne Chirgwin of Huntington, W.Va. Charles was a retired police sergeant from Ridgecrest, California, where he served more than 30 years on the China Lake Naval Weapons Base. Honoring his wishes, funeral arrangements and services were private. He was laid to rest May 2, 2022.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you