CHARLES ROBERT LEWIS, of Huntington, husband of Rosalie Bartee Lewis, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born May 18, 1937, to Bessie and Clay Lewis who preceded him in death. Also preceding him were a sister, Louellen Johnson; brother, Clay Lewis Jr.; and grandson, Brian Charles Lewis. Charles was retired from Owens-Illinois serving as Machine Foreman. As an avid outdoorsman his greatest enjoyment in life was hunting and fishing with his sons, grandson and special friend Carl Maynard. In addition to his loving wife, Rosalie, Charles is survived by sons, Russ and Randy; special daughter-in-law, Terry; granddaughter, Morgan (Joe) Trout; great-granddaughters, Breeze and Ember; granddaughter-in-law, Nikki Lewis; and great-grandsons, Decker, Merrick and Arlo Lewis. There will be no visitation due to COVID. A private graveside service for the family will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brian Lewis Memorial Fund at the WesBanco Bank. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

