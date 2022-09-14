Charles Robert Raines
CHARLES ROBERT "HUCK" RAINES, 82, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born January 12, 1940, in Ceredo, W.Va., a son of the late George and Lois Davis Raines. "Huck" graduated from Huntington High School in 1957 and was a retired Dental Technician and Owner of Belco Dental Laboratory. He was a supporter of Marshall athletics and enjoyed coaching Little League for many years with his dear friend, Toufie Kassab. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son CSM Christopher Raines; brother Russell Raines and his brother-in-law and best friend, George Beldon. Survivors include his wife Carolyn Beldon Raines; sons Chad Raines and Matthew Raines; daughter Susan Raines Durham (Travis); sister-in-law Caroline Beldon; daughter-in-law Shellie Sommerson; nieces and nephews and his mischievous canine friend, Elroy. "Huck" lived a full life and loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends, whether that be at Snowshoe, Lake Erie or here at home. The family will hold a small, private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

