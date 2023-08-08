CHARLES ROBERT "ROBBY" SPURLOCK, 39, of Huntington, passed away August 1, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, by Pastor Cledith Campbell Jr. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born February 24, 1984, in Huntington, a son of Jeffrey Charles Spurlock and Robin Lucas Spurlock of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles Leroy Spurlock and maternal grandparents, Robert and Hazel Lucas. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Joanie Luther Spurlock; one son, Kevin Charles Spurlock; one daughter, Lillian Jean Spurlock; stepson Jordan Murrell; paternal grandmother Janice Marie Blake Spurlock; two brothers, Terrence Spurlock and Isaac Spurlock, both of Huntington; three aunts, Beverly Spurlock of Huntington, Tina Lockwood of Culloden, and Janet Guinn of Tennessee; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald Kevin and Carol Sue Luther of Huntington; brother-in-law Ronald Kevin Luther Jr. of Huntington; and sister-in-law Amanda Joyce Foo of Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
