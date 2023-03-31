Charles Samuel Parsons
CHARLES SAMUEL "SAM" PARSONS, 84 of Lavalette, widower of Mabel F. Sexton Parsons, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 3, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Ulysses Grant and Lilly Jefferies Parsons. Sam was preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Lois Berry, and Barbara Puffinburger; a grandson, Russell Trenton Acord and great-grandson Trenton Acord; seven brothers, and two sisters. He was a retired truck driver for D&A Oil Company, where he earned several service awards for safe driving and served in the Air Force in Iceland. He enjoyed fishing, camping, flea markets, and the family softball games. Sam passed away on what would have been his and Mabel's 52nd wedding anniversary. Survivors include his stepdaughter and son-in-law, Doris and Bill Wheeler of Catlettsburg, Ky.; a stepson, Edward Leroy Berry of Ona, W.Va.; his brother, General Grant "Denny" Parsons of Ashton, W.Va.; a son-in-law, Jim Puffinburger of Lavalette, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Brian Cardwell officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Friends may visit with family after 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in Berry Cemetery, Lavalette. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

