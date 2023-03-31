Charles Samuel Parsons

CHARLES SAMUEL "SAM" PARSONS, 84 of Lavalette, widower of Mabel F. Sexton Parsons, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 3, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Ulysses Grant and Lilly Jefferies Parsons. Sam was preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Lois Berry, and Barbara Puffinburger; a grandson, Russell Trenton Acord and great-grandson Trenton Acord; seven brothers, and two sisters. He was a retired truck driver for D&A Oil Company, where he earned several service awards for safe driving and served in the Air Force in Iceland. He enjoyed fishing, camping, flea markets, and the family softball games. Sam passed away on what would have been his and Mabel's 52nd wedding anniversary. Survivors include his stepdaughter and son-in-law, Doris and Bill Wheeler of Catlettsburg, Ky.; a stepson, Edward Leroy Berry of Ona, W.Va.; his brother, General Grant "Denny" Parsons of Ashton, W.Va.; a son-in-law, Jim Puffinburger of Lavalette, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Brian Cardwell officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Friends may visit with family after 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in Berry Cemetery, Lavalette. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New River Gorge's no-fee campgrounds a rarity among national parks
- Stephen Christian Carson
- Stepping Stones celebrates tiny home village
- Cabell County area enjoys bustling retail scene
- Police roundup: Three charged in Ohio prostitution operation
- David Michael Scites
- David William Moehling
- Marshall hires Stephens as women's basketball coach
- All-Tri-State girls team features overwhelming talent
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first 2023 spring practice
- Photos: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Locash perform at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Marshall University conducts 2023 HerdCon
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, baseball
- Photos: Stepping Stones Inc. conducts ribbon-cutting for tiny home village
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Southern Miss
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Spring Valley, baseball
- Photos: Marshall softball defeats NKU, 13-1
- Photos: College of Health Professions Research Day
- Photos: Girls softball, Wayne High School vs. Huntington