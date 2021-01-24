CHARLES “SKIP” SHANNON ADKINS, 71, of Shepherdstown, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from a cardiac event while swimming in the ocean in Dominican Republic. Skip grew up in Hamlin, WV, and called Shepherdstown, WV, and Sarasota, FL, home. He loved to travel and visited over 100 countries, covering all 7 continents, including a trip to Antarctica in early 2020. Skip loved practical jokes, and plastic cockroaches, air horns and creepy masks were frequently used in his pranks. He also loved vintage & sports cars, gourmet cooking and a good documentary. Skip is survived by his children, Pamela Livingston (husband David) of Garner, NC, Kimberly Dickson (husband Brian) of Mount Juliet, TN, and Christopher Adkins (wife Kalli) of Queens, NY; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caroline, Miles and Parker; sisters, Diana “Deanna” Scragg and Roberta “Elaine” Adkins of Huntington, WV; nieces, Dawneda Miller (husband Ken), Leslie Gross (husband John) and their families, along with many beloved family members and friends he considered family. Skip was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eunice and Shannon Adkins, and sister, Shara “Sherry” Gawthrop. Skip attended Hamlin High and graduated from Guyan Valley High School, Class of 1967. He then served in the US Navy from 1967-1971. Skip began his career working at Fischbach & Moore and became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Local 26). He retired in 2009 as Vice President from Natelco after 25 years of service. Never one to sit idle, Skip provided construction consulting and administrative services to Somerset Development Company and many other clients after he retired. Skip was generous with his time and skills. He volunteered his time and construction management skills to local charities and hurricane disaster relief in the US Virgin Islands. Skip was a problem solver who enjoyed always having a project to be involved with. Throughout the years, Skip volunteered with and supported the Contemporary American Theater Festival (CATF), Shepherd University, Shepherd University Music Department, Scarborough Society, Shepherdstown Library, The Bodice Project, WISH, The Audubon Society, Shepherdstown Historical Society, Hospice of the Panhandle, The Tin Roof Foundation and Fabretto Children’s Foundation. There will be a celebration of life when it is safe to gather. Please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/charles-skip-adkins to find updates and to share your memories.
